KITCHENER -- A Guelph man is facing multiple charges related to firearms offences and human trafficking after police executed search warrants at homes in Guelph and Kitchener.

Officers carried out the warrants on Monday and seized items from two homes.

They seized a shotgun, ammunition, knives, bear spray, leg shackles, a loaded syringe and a large quantity of marijuana edibles from a home in the south end of Guelph.

Police also seized a rifle and ammunition from a home in central Kitchener.

Guelph and Waterloo regional police worked on a joint investigation that revealed the man was allegedly involved in human trafficking.

The 26-year-old Guelph man has been charged with multiple offences. He has been held in custody for a bail hearing.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact police or Crime Stoppers.