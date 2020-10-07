KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say a man is facing child pornography and voyeurism charges after they searched a Kitchener home on Tuesday.

The investigation began in August when police received complaints about someone uploading child pornography starting in July.

Police executed a search warrant at a home in Kitchener on Tuesday. A 39-year-old man was arrested and charged with two counts of possessing child pornography, along with making child pornography and voyeurism.