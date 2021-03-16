Advertisement
Man facing charges after assault with a knife, police say
CTV Kitchener Published Tuesday, March 16, 2021 10:02PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, March 16, 2021 10:15PM EDT
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
Share:
A man has been arrested and charged following an assault with a knife in Kitchener.
It happened Tuesday at 11:50 a.m. in the area of Sheldon Avenue North and King Street East.
Police said two men were involved in an altercation when one of them pulled out a knife.
No one was hurt during the incident.
The suspect left the area but police were able to track him down.
A 25-year-old has been arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.