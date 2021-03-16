A man has been arrested and charged following an assault with a knife in Kitchener.

It happened Tuesday at 11:50 a.m. in the area of Sheldon Avenue North and King Street East.

Police said two men were involved in an altercation when one of them pulled out a knife.

No one was hurt during the incident.

The suspect left the area but police were able to track him down.

A 25-year-old has been arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.