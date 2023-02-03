Man facing charges after allegedly stealing a total of $500,000 from 16 victims

Waterloo regional police have charged a 36-year-old from outside of the region in connection to alleged fraudulent activities that resulted in 16 people losing a combined $500,000

In a media release on Friday, police said the victims were from Saskatchewan and Ontario.

Police said on Jan. 24, around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a bank in the area of Main Street and Ainslie Street in Cambridge after receiving reports that a man was attempting to fraudulently withdraw funds.

“Through investigation, police determined that the male had fraudulently obtained a bank account utilizing identification that had been reported stolen in Halton Region on Dec. 26, 2022,” police said in the release.

Police said the man was arrested, and upon searching him, they found multiple identity documents, bank statements, and credit cards. A search warrant was completed on the man’s vehicle and further evidence of identity theft and fraud was located.

The 36-year-old has been charged with: