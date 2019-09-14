

CTV Kitchener





A North Perth man has been charged in connection to a sexual assault at a Listowel residence.

Police say they learned about the incident on September 8.

Brent Diehl, 25, has been charged with sexual assault with a weapon and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

He’s being held for a bail hearing on September 13.

OPP say they are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information on this incident to call their Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.