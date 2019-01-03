

CTV Kitchener





A 47-year-old man is being charged with failing to comply with his probation order, but how the charges came about, might surprise you.

In the early-morning hours on New Year’s Day, Ontario Provincial Police got a call from a man who said he was being teased by other men.

The man was walking down a sidewalk on Norfolk Street South around 3:30 a.m. when he was approached by unknown men who then began to tease him.

The 47 year old called officers so that they could speak to the other men involved.

Police are urging members of the public to only call 911 when there is an emergency.