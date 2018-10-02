Featured
Man faces three attempted murder charges
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 2, 2018 12:17PM EDT
Provincial police in Perth say a man is facing three charges of attempted murder.
O-P-P say they responded to a call about a man with a weapon at a local residence around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday.
Police say officers found three people at the home with serious injuries.
They say the 46-year-old suspect was also charged with possession of a restricted or prohibited weapon.