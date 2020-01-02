KITCHENER -- Wellington County OPP say a 42-year-old man has been charged after an Erin resident found him hiding in bushes.

Police responded around 9:35 p.m. on Tuesday to a home on Fifth Line.

The caller said there was a red vehicle parked in her laneway and that someone was hiding in the bushes near her home.

Officers later confirmed the vehicle was stolen.

The accused from Parry Sound has been charged with trespassing and stealing a vehicle, according to police.

He is scheduled to appear in a Guelph court on Jan. 28.