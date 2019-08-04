Featured
Man faces charges for allegedly assaulting paramedic
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, August 4, 2019 12:07PM EDT
A Guelph man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a paramedic on Friday.
Police say the 45-year-old man was yelling threats at paramedics, and assaulted one of the attendants after he entered the ambulance.
The attendant was treating a patient when they were assaulted, according to police.
The paramedic did not require medical attention.
The man has been charged with assault, uttering threats and breach of probation.