A Guelph man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a paramedic on Friday.

Police say the 45-year-old man was yelling threats at paramedics, and assaulted one of the attendants after he entered the ambulance.

The attendant was treating a patient when they were assaulted, according to police.

The paramedic did not require medical attention.

The man has been charged with assault, uttering threats and breach of probation.