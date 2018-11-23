

CTV Kitchener





A 41-year-old male is facing several dangerous driving and evading police charges.

The incident began around 4:40 p.m. on Nov. 22 in the area of Kathleen Street in Guelph.

Members of the Guelph Police Service said they observed a vehicle was seen being driven erratically.

The driver reportedly accelerated through a number of stop signs at high speed.

Police said they did not pursue the vehicle due to the number of parks and schools in the area, and for the protection of the public.

Just after 3 a.m. on Nov. 23, police were able to locate the driver and the vehicle.

Christopher Hulan of Guelph was charged with dangerous driving, flight from police and breach of probation, among other things.

He was also charged with nine offences under the Highway Traffic Act.

He was due in bail court on Friday.