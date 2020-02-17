Man exposes himself, then follows woman on Kitchener trail
CTV Kitchener Published Monday, February 17, 2020 6:22PM EST Last Updated Monday, February 17, 2020 6:38PM EST
The Walter Bean Trail in Kitchener. (Feb. 17, 2020)
KITCHENER -- Police are looking for man who exposed himself to a woman on the Walter Bean Trail in Kitchener.
They say the woman was walking in the area of Riverbend Drive around 12:45 p.m. Monday.
The man allegedly exposed himself and then continued to follow the woman along the trail at a distance.
She returned to the parking lot and then called police.
The man has been described as white, approximately 40-years-old and 5’9 tall. He had blond hair and short, scruffy facial hair.
Anyone who may have seen the man is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers.