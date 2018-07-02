

CTV Kitchener





Provincial police say a man in his 40s was pulled from the water at Trout Lake in Innerkip around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

The man was observed to be absent of vital signs when police were contacted.

He was taken to a local hospital by paramedics where he was pronounced dead.

His identity is being withheld until his next-of-kin has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing, with further updates expected Monday evening.