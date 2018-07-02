Featured
Man drowns at Innerkip’s Trout Lake: police
A man in his 40s drowned in Trout Lake in Innerkip on Monday.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, July 2, 2018 5:54PM EDT
Provincial police say a man in his 40s was pulled from the water at Trout Lake in Innerkip around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
The man was observed to be absent of vital signs when police were contacted.
He was taken to a local hospital by paramedics where he was pronounced dead.
His identity is being withheld until his next-of-kin has been notified.
The investigation is ongoing, with further updates expected Monday evening.