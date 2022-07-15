Man driving mobility scooter seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Woolwich

An elderly man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by the driver of a vehicle in Woolwich.

In a media release, police said it happened on Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. on Arthur Street South near S Field Drive

A 76-year-old man driving a mobility scooter was struck by the driver of a vehicle travelling along Arthur Street.

He was transported to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash-cam footage to contact them.