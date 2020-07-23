KITCHENER -- An alleged impaired driver who drove himself to the Fergus police station to report a crash has been charged, according to police.

The Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police said the man drove to the station on Charles Allan Way in Fergus around 7:40 p.m. on July 16.

While he was speaking to officers about the crash, police say they believed he may have consumed alcohol before coming to the station.

Police said they performed a roadside screening test and the man failed. He was arrested and taken for further testing.

The accused, a 41-year-old Fergus man, has been charged with impaired driving.

His licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for seven days.

He's scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 21.