Man drives to police station, gets arrested for impaired driving
Guelph Police Service vehicles are seen on Friday, Jan. 30, 2015. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, January 28, 2019 12:26PM EST
Typically police have to leave the station to make an arrest.
That was not the case in Guelph over the weekend.
Police say a man, 39, drove himself to the police station to make a complaint about a domestic dispute.
While at the station the man admitted to being impaired and driving to the station.
Police charged the man with an impaired driving charge.
Guelph Police say this was an unusual incident, and ‘not something that happens every day.’