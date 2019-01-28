

CTV Kitchener





Typically police have to leave the station to make an arrest.

That was not the case in Guelph over the weekend.

Police say a man, 39, drove himself to the police station to make a complaint about a domestic dispute.

While at the station the man admitted to being impaired and driving to the station.

Police charged the man with an impaired driving charge.

Guelph Police say this was an unusual incident, and ‘not something that happens every day.’