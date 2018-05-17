Featured
Man dies while working on farm equipment
Published Thursday, May 17, 2018
A death at a farm property in Huron County is being investigated by Ontario’s Ministry of Labour.
Huron County OPP say their officers and paramedics were called to a farm on Zurich-Hensall Road, west of Zurich, shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
When they arrived, they found a man who was unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, the man is believed to have been fatally injured while doing maintenance work on a cultivator.
He has been identified as 32-year-old Bluewater resident Trevor Neeb.