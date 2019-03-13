

CTV Kitchener





Wellington County OPP says one man has died in hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a crash near Arthur last week.

Glen Gary Nix, 72, of Orangeville died in hospital.

The crash happened just after midnight last Wednesday March 7.

The collision happened on Wellington Road 109 near Side Road 16 A.

According to police an SUV and tractor trailer collided head on.

Nix, the driver of the SUV, was taken to local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt.

No charges have been laid, the OPP continue to investigate.

They are asking anyone who may have witnessed this collision to call 1-888-310-1122.