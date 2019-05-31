Featured
Man dies from severe injuries in Fergus, say police
OPP cruiser are seen in the parking lot of Zehrs on Towerline Road in Fergus after police responded to reports of a man with severe injuries on May 31, 2019 (CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, May 31, 2019 10:13PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 31, 2019 11:25PM EDT
A man has died in Fergus after police say he was severely injured.
Just before 7:00 p.m. Wellington County OPP responded to the Zehrs on Tower Street for reports of a seriously injured man.
Guelph-Wellington paramedic services took the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Police are not saying how the man was injured or exactly what happened. The name of the identity of the man is being withheld at this time, police add that they believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to public safety.