

CTV Kitchener





A man has died in Fergus after police say he was severely injured.

Just before 7:00 p.m. Wellington County OPP responded to the Zehrs on Tower Street for reports of a seriously injured man.

Guelph-Wellington paramedic services took the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police are not saying how the man was injured or exactly what happened. The name of the identity of the man is being withheld at this time, police add that they believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to public safety.