Man dies from serious motorcycle crash earlier this week
One person was seriously injured after a crash in Guelph. (Dave Pettitt / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, July 11, 2019 7:19PM EDT
A motorcyclist has died from his injuries following a crash with a sedan on Tuesday, Guelph police say.
Police were made aware of the 29-year-old man's death around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Officials are not releasing the name of the victim out of respect for the family.
The investigation is still ongoing and has now become a coroner's investigation.
The collision happened on Woodlawn Road West between Imperial Road North and Elmira Road.
A car was turning left out of a car dealership parking lot to go east when the two vehicles collided.
Police say speed played a role.