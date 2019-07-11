

CTV Kitchener





A motorcyclist has died from his injuries following a crash with a sedan on Tuesday, Guelph police say.

Police were made aware of the 29-year-old man's death around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officials are not releasing the name of the victim out of respect for the family.

The investigation is still ongoing and has now become a coroner's investigation.

The collision happened on Woodlawn Road West between Imperial Road North and Elmira Road.

A car was turning left out of a car dealership parking lot to go east when the two vehicles collided.

Police say speed played a role.