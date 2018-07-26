

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police are currently investigating after a man died following a single-vehicle crash in Haldimand County.

Police say they responded to the crash around 9 a.m. Thursday morning on Haldimand Road 32 south of Concession 2 Road.

It had been reported the single-vehicle rolled over, trapping the occupants inside.

38-year-old Luis Perez of Hamilton suffered life-threatening injuries as a result, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female occupant sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

A second female occupant sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Upon investigation officers have determined a green SUV was travelling north bound on Haldimand Road 32 when it left the roadway and rolled into the ditch on the west side of the road.

Haldimand Road 32 between Haldimand Road 17 and Concession 2 Road South was closed for approximately seven hours while emergency crews were on scene.