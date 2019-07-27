

CTV Kitchener





A man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Wellesley Township.

The accident happened on Lobsinger Line around 12:15 p.m. on Saturday.

The 65-year-old victim lived in Wellesley.

Officials say they are investigating the accident because of another possible vehicle that may have been indirectly involved.

Weather or road conditions were not a factor, according to police.

The road is closed from Heidleburg to St. Clements.

Police say charges are pending after it is determined if the second vehicle was involved in any way.

The driver and passenger of the car were uninjured.

The name of the victim has not been released.