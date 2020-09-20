KITCHENER -- A 38-year-old man is dead following an incident involving a vehicle ending up in Mohawk Lake.

Brantford emergency services were called to the Greenwich Street scene around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday to find the vehicle in the water.

Police say the vehicle lost control and crashed into the lake.

The fire department was able to get the one and only occupant of the vehicle out. He was taken to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

Greenwich Street between Murray and Mohawk streets was closed for several hours during the investigation but has since been reopened.

Any witnesses of the crash are asked to contact Brantford police.