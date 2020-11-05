KITCHENER -- A man has died after he was airlifted to hospital after a tree-cutting incident in Paris on Thursday, according to police.

Brant County OPP said it happened at the Paris Girl Guide Camp.

Ornge Air Ambulance responded to the scene and took the man to a Hamilton hospital. The OPP sent out a tweet on Thursday evening saying the man had died of his injuries, which were described as "life-altering."