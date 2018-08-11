

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police responded to calls from paramedics on Saturday afternoon near Turkey Point.

It happened on Spooky Hollow Road in Vittoria around 2:00 p.m.

Police said a 38-year-old male motorcyclist from London, Ontario was travelling southwest with a group of riders when he left the roadway, colliding with a metal gate and a tree.

He suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin have been notified.

Spooky Hollow Road was closed between Front Road and Front Road of Normandale during the investigation.

Speed and alcohol are not being considered as contributing factors.