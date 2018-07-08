Featured
Man dies after finishing motorcycle race near St. Thomas
A 32-year-old man died Saturday night after competing in a motorcycle race near St. Thomas.
Brad Schaafsma was racing at St. Thomas Raceway Park on Sparta Line in Sparta.
Police say he lost control of his motorcycle after crossing the finish line around 9:30 p.m.
He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
He was later pronounced dead.