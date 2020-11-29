KITCHENER -- A pedestrian has died following a collision involving a transport truck, according to Woodstock Police.

Emergency crews were called to a business parking lot on Commerce Way around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

An investigation determined that a transport truck struck a man when it was pulling away.

Manpreet Bhullar, a 29-year-old from Brampton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. No charges have been laid yet.