Man dies after collision with transport truck: Woodstock Police
Published Sunday, November 29, 2020 3:28PM EST
Woodstock Police headquarters are pictured on Friday, March 20, 2015. (Alexandra Pinto / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- A pedestrian has died following a collision involving a transport truck, according to Woodstock Police.
Emergency crews were called to a business parking lot on Commerce Way around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
An investigation determined that a transport truck struck a man when it was pulling away.
Manpreet Bhullar, a 29-year-old from Brampton, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing. No charges have been laid yet.