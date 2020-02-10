Provincial Police say a man has died following a fatal farm accident in Milverton.

Police, fire, and paramedics responded to a report of a death at a rural address on Line 51 Feb. 8.

They say investigation revealed the man was struck by a falling bale of straw in the barn.

42-year-old Timothy Wagler of Milverton was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death is not considered suspicious and is being ruled as accidental.