    • Man described as 'violent and dangerous' wanted by police

    Tyrel “TK” McLean in a photo provided by Toronto police. Tyrel “TK” McLean in a photo provided by Toronto police.

    Toronto police are trying to track down a 23-year-old man who removed his ankle monitor while on house arrest in Waterloo.

    They called Tyrel “TK” McLean “violent and dangerous” in a media release Friday.

    Police say he was convicted of underage sex trafficking-related offences on Oct. 31 and was out on bail while waiting for sentencing.

    On Dec. 30, Toronto police and Waterloo regional police began investigating a breach of his release order.

    They say McLean removed his ankle monitor and fled the area.

    He’s described as 5-foot-9 and with a thin build.

    McLean could be in the Greater Toronto Area or elsewhere in southwestern Ontario.

    Police are warning the public not to approach McLean but to call 911 instead.

    Anyone with information on McLean’s whereabouts can also contact police at 416-808-4838 or humantrafficking@torontopolice.on.ca, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

