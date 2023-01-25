Man demands vehicle in Kitchener parking lot, arrested short distance away: WRPS

Waterloo regional police have arrested a man they say demanded a vehicle from someone before being caught nearby.

Officers were called to the area of Ottawa Street and Fischer-Hallman Road around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a man approached someone in a parking lot, demanded their vehicle, and fled at a high rate of speed. The victim was not hurt.

Officers found the stolen vehicle being driven a short distance away and arrested the driver, according to officials.

A 20-year-old man is facing several charges, including robbery with violence, disguise with intent, possession of stolen goods over $5,000, dangerous operation, and failing to comply with demand.