KITCHENER -- Provincial police say a man is dead after a crash on Highway 8 in Kitchener on Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the crash on Highway 8 near Fairview Road shortly after 7 p.m.

The OPP tweeted that a man was outside a broken-down vehicle in a live lane when his vehicle was struck by another driver.

Police say the 57-year-old died from his injuries.

"I don't have the exact details on why it was stalled, but it was in a live lane and the driver was outside the vehicle at the time," Acting Sgt. Dan Hunter said in a phone interview with CTV News. "If your vehicle is disabled, you want to be inside of it, that is by far the safest place to be. You don't want to be outside of your vehicle on foot, on a live roadway. It's just extremely dangerous."

Ornge and OPP confirmed to CTV News that a 20-year-old female patient, driving the second vehicle, was taken to Hamilton General Hospital.

The extent of her injuries is unknown.

Westbound lanes of the highway will remain closed for several hours while police investigate.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

