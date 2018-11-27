Featured
Man dead after head-on crash with propane truck
A driver is dead after his vehicle collided with a propane truck.
It happened on Highway 3 between Charlotteville Road 10 and Charlotteville East Quarter Line Road in Norfolk County.
Police said that shortly before 6 a.m., emergency services responded the collision.
According to a Twitter post, a westbound vehicle crossed over the centre line and collided with the oncoming propane truck.
The male driver of the westbound vehicle was pronounced dead on-scene.
He was not identified as police were in the process of notifying the victim’s family.
The driver and passenger of the propane truck were uninjured.
Highway 3 was closed while police investigated.
In a press release, police estimated that the road would be open by about 12:30 p.m.