A driver is dead after his vehicle collided with a propane truck.

It happened on Highway 3 between Charlotteville Road 10 and Charlotteville East Quarter Line Road in Norfolk County.

Police said that shortly before 6 a.m., emergency services responded the collision.

According to a Twitter post, a westbound vehicle crossed over the centre line and collided with the oncoming propane truck.

The male driver of the westbound vehicle was pronounced dead on-scene.

He was not identified as police were in the process of notifying the victim’s family.

The driver and passenger of the propane truck were uninjured.

Highway 3 was closed while police investigated.

In a press release, police estimated that the road would be open by about 12:30 p.m.