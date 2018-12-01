

The Canadian Press





Provincial police say a man is dead after a collision in the municipality of South Huron, Ont.

They say a passerby discovered a heavily damaged vehicle off a roadway in a field around 7:20 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say emergency services pronounced the lone occupant of the vehicle dead at the scene.

They say the identity of the man is being withheld until his family has been told.

Investigators were on the scene Saturday trying to determine the cause of the crash.

The roadway was expected to be closed for several hours, and police recommended people use alternate routes.