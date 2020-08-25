KITCHENER -- Provincial police say a man is dead after a crash on Highway 7/8 in Kitchener on Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the crash on Highway 7/8 near Fairview Road shortly after 7 p.m. Police say a person was possibly ejected from the vehicle.

A man was taken to hospital by Ornge Air Ambulance. Police say a 57-year-old man died from his injuries.

The OPP tweeted that the man was outside a broken-down vehicle in a live lane when his vehicle was struck by another driver.

This collision occurred at 7:09 pm, a man was outside a broken down vehicle in a live lane when his vehicle was struck by a second vehicle. The female is 20 y.o. OPP is appealing for witnesses to call 1-888-310-1122. — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) August 26, 2020

Ornge told CTV News the patient was taken to Hamilton General Hospital.

The OPP said a 20-year-old woman was airlifted to a local hospital.

Westbound lanes of the highway will remain closed for several hours while police investigate.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Major accident - westbound hiway 8 Kitchener approaching Hiway 7/8 flyover. Orng has airlifted a female to Hamilton. pic.twitter.com/gDRkfSqCxx — T2.0 (@_Teeena) August 26, 2020