Man dead after crash on Highway 7/8, police say
Emergency crews respond to a crash on the Conestoga Expressway on Aug. 25, 2020 (CTV News Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Provincial police say a man is dead after a crash on Highway 7/8 in Kitchener on Tuesday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the crash on Highway 7/8 near Fairview Road shortly after 7 p.m. Police say a person was possibly ejected from the vehicle.
A man was taken to hospital by Ornge Air Ambulance. Police say a 57-year-old man died from his injuries.
The OPP tweeted that the man was outside a broken-down vehicle in a live lane when his vehicle was struck by another driver.
Ornge told CTV News the patient was taken to Hamilton General Hospital.
The OPP said a 20-year-old woman was airlifted to a local hospital.
Westbound lanes of the highway will remain closed for several hours while police investigate.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Correction:
This is a corrected story. Ornge Air Ambulance said a female patient was airlifted to hospital, but police later said a man was killed in the crash.