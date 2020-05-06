KITCHENER -- A man has been airlifted to hospital after a serious car crash in Guelph.

First responders were called to Quebec Street, near Norfolk Street, around 2:20 p.m.

Ornge Air Ambulance tells CTV News that they transported a man in his 50's to Hamilton General Hospital.

They say describe his injuries as critical.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

More to come…