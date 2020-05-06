Man critically injured in Guelph crash
Published Wednesday, May 6, 2020 5:06PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, May 6, 2020 5:19PM EDT
A man has serious injuries after crashing his car in Guelph. (May 5, 2020)
KITCHENER -- A man has been airlifted to hospital after a serious car crash in Guelph.
First responders were called to Quebec Street, near Norfolk Street, around 2:20 p.m.
Ornge Air Ambulance tells CTV News that they transported a man in his 50's to Hamilton General Hospital.
They say describe his injuries as critical.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
More to come…
