KITCHENER -- A man is facing charges after crashing a stolen vehicle into another man and parked vehicle in Guelph on Saturday.

It happened around 9:35 a.m. on Imperial Road.

Police say at the time of the crash, one man was leaning into the parked vehicle. He was sent to Guelph General Hospital, but the extent of his injuries are unknown.

An investigation revealed the vehicle was stolen from the day before.

As a result of the crash, the 26-year-old driver faces a number of charges including theft over $5,000 and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

A 28-year-old passenger is also being charged as an occupant in a stolen vehicle and with possession of a controlled substance.

He was released on a promise to appear at a later court date.