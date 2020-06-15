KITCHENER -- Police say a customer allegedly coughed on a Guelph store employee after being asked to wear a face covering while inside of a business.

On Friday, officers responded to a report of an incident at a retail location in Stone Road Mall at around 1:30 p.m.

Police say that a customer refused to wear a face covering when asked to by a store employee.

As the man existed the store, police allege he coughed in the direction of the store clerk and left the mall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police. You can also leave an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or visiting www.csgw.tips.

On Wednesday, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health issued a mandate that requires people to wear a face covering when going to or working at a business in the area.

The order went into effect on Friday, the same date as the alleged incident.

Those exempt from wearing a facemask include those under the age of two, those with medical reasons, or anyone who would have their ability to breathe impacted.

This isn’t the first case of customers allegedly behaving badly since the pandemic began.

In April, a man was charged with assault in Guelph after police say he spit on a grocery store clerk.