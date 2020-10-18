Advertisement
Man climbs up crane on Kitchener construction site: WRPS
Published Sunday, October 18, 2020 5:46PM EDT
Waterloo regional police have set up roadblocks around a construction site after they say a man was seen climbing a crane. (Johnny Mazza/CTV Kitchener) (Oct. 18, 2020)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police have set up road blocks around a Kitchener construction site after they say a man climbed up a crane.
Officers were called to the scene on Moore Avenue around 10 a.m. Sunday.
As of late afternoon, a police presence remains on the site.
Portions of Wellington Street North, Moore, Breithaupt and Waterloo streets have been closed.