Man claims to be son before getting arrested by Guelph police

A 46-year-old Guelph man was arrested over the weekend after police said he falsely claimed to be his own son.

Officers on routine patrol stopped a vehicle in a parking lot on Silvercreek Parkway South, just before 10 p.m. on Saturday. Police said the registered owner of the vehicle was a prohibited driver.

The driver provided a name and date of birth police later determined to be his son’s. The man is charged with driving while prohibited and obstructing police. His vehicle was impounded for 45 days. He’s expected to appear in a Guelph court in February.