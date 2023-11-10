Man chases attacker with knife, two arrests made: WRPS

Regional police have arrested two men after an alleged weapons assault led to one chasing the other with a knife in Waterloo.

Officers were called to the area of University Avenue and Phillip Street around 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say one man assaulted another with a weapon, before the man being assaulted then took out a knife and chased the attacker.

Neither of the men were injured.

A 24-year-old and 27-year-old have both been arrested and face several charges, including assault with a weapon.