KITCHENER
Kitchener

    Man chases attacker with knife, two arrests made: WRPS

    A Waterloo region police car on King Street West in August of 2022.

    Regional police have arrested two men after an alleged weapons assault led to one chasing the other with a knife in Waterloo.

    Officers were called to the area of University Avenue and Phillip Street around 9 a.m. on Thursday.

    Police say one man assaulted another with a weapon, before the man being assaulted then took out a knife and chased the attacker.

    Neither of the men were injured.

    A 24-year-old and 27-year-old have both been arrested and face several charges, including assault with a weapon.

