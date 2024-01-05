Man chased, threatened by group of teens: Guelph police

Police in Guelph have arrested a second 13-year-old boy for allegedly chasing and threatening an adult man.

Investigators are still looking for a third teen in connection to the incident.

According to police, the victim was walking near Scottsdale Drive and Wilsonview Avenue around 4 p.m. when he passed a teen who appeared to be staring at him.

“The teen whistled and two other teens appeared and began throwing rocks at the complainant,” police said in a news release.

One of them also pulled out a baton-like object and brandished it threateningly, police said.

The man was able to get inside his home and call police. He was not hurt.

Police said he knew one of the teens from a previous altercation.

On Dec. 21, a 13-year-old boy was arrested by police at his home. He was charged with uttering threats and failing to comply with an undertaking. On Tuesday, a second 13-year-old boy turned himself in to police and was arrested for assault with a weapon, uttering threats and failing to comply with an undertaking. Both have been released with court dates in February.

Police are still looking for the third teen and said a warrant is being sought for his arrest.