KITCHENER -- A Kitchener man is facing a number of charges after police responded to a domestic incident in Kitchener.

Police say they responded to Green Valley Drive on Aug. 12.

Details are scarce, but officials say they've charged a 54-year-old man with a number of offences, including sexual assault with a weapon, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and overcome resistance by strangulation.

The male was airlifted to hospital with self-inflicted wounds. Police say they are non-life-threatening.

According to a news release, the female victim did not sustain any physical injuries.

Those involved were not identified by police.