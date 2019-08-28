Featured
Man charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement after downtown incident
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, August 28, 2019 11:07AM EDT
Regional police have made an arrest in connection to a sexual assault that happened in downtown Kitchener two weeks ago.
A 36-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement and mischief.
The incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. on King Street East.
The man was described as being between 30 and 40, standing six feet tall and sporting a beard.
Police have not released the identity of the arrested man.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.