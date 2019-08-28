

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





Regional police have made an arrest in connection to a sexual assault that happened in downtown Kitchener two weeks ago.

A 36-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement and mischief.

The incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. on King Street East.

The man was described as being between 30 and 40, standing six feet tall and sporting a beard.

Police have not released the identity of the arrested man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.