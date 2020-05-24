WATERLOO -- A 55-year-old man has been arrested in connection to an alleged sexual assault at a Kitchener green space.

Officers were conducting patrol duties in the area of King Street East and Montgomery Road around 4 a.m. Saturday.

The man and a female youth were located in a tent in the area of a green space, according to officials.

Regional Police determined the man had sexually assaultedthe girl. They thenplaced him under arrest.

He was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference. The man was held in custody for a bail hearing.