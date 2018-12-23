Featured
Man charged with setting two fires in Kitchener
Published Sunday, December 23, 2018
A man is facing arson charges in connection to two fires in Kitchener.
Crews were called to the area of Courtland Avenue and Stirling Avenue, and a separate location on King Street East Saturday night.
They believe both fires were deliberately set.
Police arrested a man, who has not been named, and charged him with arson and breach of probation.