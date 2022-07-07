Man charged with prowling, criminal harassment in Waterloo’s University District

A Cambridge man is facing multiple charges after an investigation into an indecent act in Waterloo’s University District.

In a media release, Waterloo regional police said it happened on July 3.

Around midnight, a suspicious man was seen in the area of Austin Drive and Tamarack Drive, police said.

Ten minutes later, the same man was seen committing an indecent act in the area of Hickory Street West and Spruce Street.

Police arrested the 36-year-old Cambridge man on Wednesday July 6.

He’s been charged with the following offences: