A Cambridge man has been charged with various offences relating to recent thefts.

Waterloo Regional Police were patrolling an industrial area of Dobbie Drive and Savage Drive at 3 a.m. on Friday when they saw a suspicious vehicle.

A truck that had been subject to recent thefts was parked at the entrance of a wooded area trail.

Police located stolen property and tools to commit a break and enter in and around the vehicle.

As a result, a 57-year-old man was arrested and charged with offences such as possession of property obtained by crime and possession of break-in instruments.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.