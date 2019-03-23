Featured
Man charged with possession of break-in tools, items obtained by crime
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, March 23, 2019 12:15PM EDT
A Cambridge man has been charged with various offences relating to recent thefts.
Waterloo Regional Police were patrolling an industrial area of Dobbie Drive and Savage Drive at 3 a.m. on Friday when they saw a suspicious vehicle.
A truck that had been subject to recent thefts was parked at the entrance of a wooded area trail.
Police located stolen property and tools to commit a break and enter in and around the vehicle.
As a result, a 57-year-old man was arrested and charged with offences such as possession of property obtained by crime and possession of break-in instruments.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.