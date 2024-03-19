Man charged with making threats to Cambridge school staff

A 45-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for some bad behaviour in Cambridge.

A call was made to police around 10 a.m. after the man allegedly threatened administrative staff at a Guelph Avenue school.

Police did not specify his connection to the school.

Waterloo regional police later arrested the man and charged him with uttering threats.

They added no physical injuries were reported.

Police said the man was held for a bail hearing and there is no concern for public safety.