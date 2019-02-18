Featured
Man charged with indecent acts in Waterloo
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is shown in Cambridge on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, February 18, 2019 5:13PM EST
A man from Waterloo has been arrested after he reportedly exposed himself to several female victims.
Waterloo Regional Police responded to reports of the man committing indecent acts at an apartment building on Erb Street West in Waterloo.
The 22-year-old has been charged with criminal harassment and indecent act.
Police are asking anyone with information of the incident to contact them.