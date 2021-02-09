KITCHENER -- A Guelph man is facing impaired driving charges after police said he didn't notice that tires were falling out of his trunk.

According to a news release, a patrolling officer saw an SUV leaving a business on Woolwich Street at around 7:10 p.m. on Monday. The vehicle had its hatchback open.

As the driver accelerated, three tires fell out, bouncing along the road. Other drivers reportedly had to take evasive action to avoid them.

Officers pulled the man over on Woolwich Street and allegedly smelled alcohol. The driver was reportedly unaware that his tires had fallen out and couldn't explain why his hatch was left open.

Police arrested the man at the scene and a breath test allegedly found that he had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

The accused, 34, was charged with impaired operation, impaired operation – blood alcohol concentration, driving without insurance, driving with an insecure load, and failing to surrender a driver's licence.

Officials said they suspended his licence for 90 days and impounded his vehicle for seven. He's due in a Guelph courtroom on March 12.