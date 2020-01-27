KITCHENER -- A Mono Township man has been charged after a serious crash that sent three people to hospital.

Emergency services responded to the scene of the crash on Wellington Road 24 on Sunday, southeast of Erin.

The Wellington County OPP says that the initial reports suggested that two vehicles had been in a head-on crash.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital and one passenger, a female, was taken to a trauma centre.

Police say all of the injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Through their investigation, police have charged a 20-year-old man from Mono Township.

In a news release, police say he's facing two counts of impaired operation causing bodily harm, possession of cocaine and novice driver with a blood alcohol concentration above zero.

He's due in a Guelph courtroom on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact provincial police.